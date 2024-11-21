The NRL have confirmed the pre-season challenge fixtures and schedule for the 2025 season, with NRL trials to again take place over a three-week window before the start of the season.

It marks a change from last year, when all pre-season games took place over a two-week window.

As was the case last year, all teams will play two trials, with the four teams heading to Las Vegas - the Penrith Panthers, Cronulla Sharks, Canberra Raiders and New Zealand Warriors - all playing a week ahead of the rest of the competition.

17 teams being included however means the Panthers will have Week 2 off before fielding what will be a likely weakened outfit in Week 3 of the pre-season challenge against the Manly Sea Eagles.

That first week of pre-season trials will see the Sharks host the Warriors on Friday, February 7, and the Panthers host the Raiders on Saturday, February 8, although both games will be played at the renamed Sharks Stadium.

Week 2 will kick-off in Canberra on Thursday, February 13, with games then to be played in Newcastle, Cairns, Auckland, Gosford, Toowoomba and Kogarah, where a double header will be played between the Bulldogs and Tigers, and Dragons and Rabbitohs on Sunday, February 16.

The final week of pre-season trials will only see seven games, with a Friday night double-header on Friday, February 21, the Charity Shield between the St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs returning to Mudgee on Saturday, February 22, then games to be played in Redcliffe, Melbourne and Gosford over the remainder of the weekend.

NRL pre-season challenge fixtures

All times AEDT.

Week 1

Date Time Game Venue Fri Feb 7 7:30pm Cronulla Sharks vs New Zealand Warriors Sharks Stadium, Cronulla Sat Feb 8 7:30pm Penrith Panthers vs Canberra Raiders Sharks Stadium, Cronulla

Week 2

Week 3