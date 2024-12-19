Cody Ramsey was a shining light for the St George Illawarra Dragons a few years ago.

After debuting for the club as a 20-year-old in 2020, Ramsey's electric footwork and strong ball running made him an exciting prospect at fullback.

At a club that hadn't seen much success in recent years, Cody Ramsey was a sliver of hope. However, after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis in 2022, a bowel disease that can be potentially life-threatening, his light looked dim.

It has been two years since Ramsey had received news of his condition. He has spent that time recovering, a process that was strenuous at best and traumatic at worst.

He has revealed that the recovery process was scary but was adamant that he would not only overcome his illness but also revive his young career. He wanted to return to the NRL arena, even when he was told he couldn't.

“The first doctor sat me on the bed and said, ‘Look, your footy career is over',” Ramsey admitted to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I looked at Dad and we both laughed. I was like, ‘Who are you to tell me that?'”

Ramsey kept that attitude throughout his recovery, which led to him returning to Dragons training earlier in the year. It was a gradual process, but the 24-year-old has slowly eased his way back into the fold with his Red V teammates.

“You would have seen it out there today; they were kicking the ball to me and they were trying to smash me,” he joked of one of his recent training sessions.

Now that he's out of hospital and moving into the back end of his recovery process, Ramsey has declared that he will earn his place in Shane Flanagan's Dragons squad.

Ramsey is determined to repay the Dragons for all the support they have shown him through his darkest days. The club extended him as a show of good faith when he was sick, and Ramsey wants to return the favour.

“Everyone here knows that I'm gonna do it. I couldn't have had more support from this club; there's nothing more they could have done. The Dragons are like my family now.”

The Dragons fullback also highlighted his biggest motivator in returning to the NRL; to inspire young athletes who may be struggling with the same health issues.

“I've had so many messages from kids that have had this happen to them. And I'm in a position now where we're like, Cody Ramsey's got the same condition as you, but he's medically retired, or he's given up.

“That's not the Cody Ramsey I want to be. I want to be the first person in the NRL who has played with a small bowel. It's not gonna stop you."

Ramsey was forced to put his rugby league career on hold, after his diagnosis in 2022. He underwent surgery and bed rest for months while struggling through excruciating pain all the while.

“I had ketamine going into my leg. I had the oxycodone button just to get me out of the pain. I had the surgery after that, and then they had to let my stomach rest. I had all the scar tissue and whatnot, and then it was just a stoma for six months."

While his return date is not yet set, Ramsey is certain that he will don the Red V jersey once again.