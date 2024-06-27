Former Melbourne Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu has reportedly caught the attention of several NRL teams after he was not selected by the Wallabies for their upcoming Tour series.

Vunivalu left the NRL and Storm at the end of 2020 after 111 appearances and 86 tries to pursue a career in the 15-man code, which has seen him play for the Queensland Reds and represent the Australian Wallabies.

He was one of the best wingers during his time in the NRL, and he played a key role in helping the Storm win two premierships in 2017 and 2020.

While he still has 12 months left on his current deal with the Queensland Reds and Rugby Australia, he has attracted interest from several NRL clubs and could be the next rugby union player to leave the code, following Mark Nawaqanitawase and Carter Gordon, per News Corp.

Despite being contracted, Rugby Australia could potentially let him leave before the expiration of his new deal due to their financial constraints, which saw the disbandment of the Melbourne Rebels.

This isn't the first time Vunivalu has been linked with a return after leaving the Melbourne Storm at the end of 2020.

A couple of years ago, The Dolphins and South Sydney Rabbitohs were said to have a keen interest in his services after he was reportedly eyeing an exit from the Queensland Reds after one season.

The rumour mill would again pick up last year as he flirted with a potential return to the NRL before inking a new contract with Rugby Australia.

Born in Fiji, Vunivalu was recruited by the Storm at the young age of 18 after being an impressive standout in schoolboy rugby union, which included earning development team honours for the Super Rugby club the Auckland Blues.

For the next two years with the Storm, he would represent their NYC Under 20s team.

From then, he would make his NRL debut in Round 7 for the Storm against the Wests Tigers the following season in 2016- scoring a double on his debut.

His short NRL career would include the following honours: