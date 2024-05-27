An NRL team has reportedly tabled a two-year contract offer to J'maine Hopgood as he prepares to make his State of Origin berth.

Since signing with the Eels from the Penrith Panthers, Hopgood has become one of the best lock forwards in the competition and found himself as one of the club's best players on a regular basis.

His performances also haven't gone unnoticed, with Billy Slater selecting him in Queensland's Game 1 squad to take on the NSW Blues in the opening game of this year's series.

As he prepares to make his maiden appearance in the Origin arena, his superb form has reportedly earned him a new contract offer.

Despite extending his contract until the end of next season in early May, News Corp has reported that the Parramatta Eels have tabled Hopgood a two-year contract upgrade to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.

If agreed, the contract would see him remain at Parramatta until the end of the 2027 season and he will not be able to negotiate with rival clubs later this year from November 1.

“J'maine has been a tremendous addition to the Eels' squad and has brought much more than his football talent," Mark O'Neill, Eels Head of Football, said about him at his last contract extension.

“J'maine is tough, has a great work ethic and a good offload in his game.

"Not only is he performing on the field for the team, but he has connected well with everyone at the club and has brought a strong cultural presence."

Embed from Getty Images