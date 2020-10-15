The Canberra Raiders have signed Panthers fullback Caleb Aekins for the 2021 season.

Aekins has made 12 appearances for the Panthers in his time at the club, which includes eight games in 2020.

In his eight games for the Panthers this season, Aekins has one try assist and 10 tackle breaks to his name.

Aekins said he was excited to join the Raiders next season.

“I’m really excited about joining the Raiders next season, they’re a great club and they have a record of giving players an opportunity,” Aekins told the club website.

“Before that though I’m still committed to the Panthers and I’m ready to go if I’m needed before the end of the season.”

Raiders Recruitment and High-Performance Director Peter Mulholland believes that Aekins will be a good fit for the club in 2021.

“Caleb is an exciting young player who we think will be a good fit for our squad next season,” Mulholland said.