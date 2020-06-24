English youngster Harry Rushton has attracted interest from the Canberra Raiders despite not yet featuring for the Wigan Warriors senior side, reports wigantoday.net.

The 18-year-old could favour a move to Australia to join fellow Raiders and ex-Wigan players George Williams, John Bateman and Ryan Sutton.

Rushton has played for England’s academy side but is yet to debut for Wigan in the English Super League and could make the move with no senior games to his name.

The Wigan forward joined the club in March before the clubs last game of the season was shut down due to coronavirus.

NRL clubs have increased their attraction to a number of Super League names, with Melbourne Storm pushing for Wigan’s prop Ethan Havard.

A successful move for Rushton would see the Raiders welcome a highly touted forward to their attacking stocks while the Warriors wouldn’t receive a feee for the starlet.