An NRL club has expressed interest in recruiting Wests Tigers prop Alex Twal for next season after he was reportedly granted permission to speak to rival teams.

One of the current longest-serving players at the club, alongside winger David Nofoaluma, Twal's future is currently up in the air after it was reported on Thursday that the Tigers won't stand in his way if he can find a long-term NRL deal at another club.

Despite being a mainstay in the team, coming off the interchange bench and making an impact in limited minutes, the Lebanese international could be set to make way for the younger forwards at the Tigers, such as Brandon Tumeth, Justin Matamua, Fonua Pole, and Samuela Fainu.

Per the Herald, the Manly Sea Eagles have expressed an interest in Alex Twal, according to club sources speaking on the condition of anonymity.

If Twal leaves, he will become the fourth player to leave the club for next season. Luke Brooks (Manly Sea Eagles), Daine Laurie (Penrith Panthers) and Tommy Talau (Manly Sea Eagles) have all left the club, while Alex Seyfarth is likely to join the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in the coming days.

Beginning his career in 2017 at the Tigers, the prop amassed a cult following as he struggled to find his maiden NRL try. After seven seasons, he would finally manage to score against the Melbourne Storm this season.