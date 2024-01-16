Manly Sea Eagles winger Christian Tuipulotu is reportedly gaining interest from a rival NRL team as pre-season training has gotten underway.

Recruited from the Sydney Roosters at the end of the 2020 season, Tuipulotu has appeared in 32 games for the Sea Eagles, including 12 last year.

Unfortunately, he only managed two tries and nine line-breaks last season after a career-best breakout season in 2022 - scoring 11 tries in 19 matches.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the St George Illawarra Dragons are exploring the possibility of bringing Tuipulotu to the Red V.

However, it is understood that the Manly Sea Eagles have no interest in letting him go at the date of the article's publication.

He is currently under contract at the club until at least the end of the 2025 season, meaning the Dragons will need permission from the club to recruit him.

With three spots left for their Top 30 squad - one spot is set to be handed to Jesse Marschke from the North Sydney Bears - the interest in Tuipulotu comes after Corey Allan is expected to miss the entire season due to an ACL injury.

Allan was injured at pre-season training and is off-contract at the end of 2024, meaning his future is still up in the air.

At this stage, the club's outside back options consist of Mikaele Ravalawa, Zac Lomax, Moses Suli, Max Feagai, Mathew Feagai, and Allan. Although, Jack Bird has eluded that he is eyeing a transition from the second-row back into the centres.