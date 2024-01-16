St George Illawarra Dragons Logo

In need of a quality playmaker, the St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly signed one of the best five-eighth's in the NSW Cup.

Following the failure to sign Tom Dearden and Jarome Luai and the release of Ronald Volkman - after he suffered a season-ending injury - the Dragons have recruited Jesse Marschke from the North Sydney Bears, per The Herald.

In what will be Marschke's first professional NRL contract, the 26-year-old is coming off a dominant year in the NSW Cup, which saw him lead the Bears to the Grand Final and earn team of the year honours.

Although he has yet to play in the NRL, he has plenty of experience in reserve grade, having played from 2018 to 2023 for the Newtown Jets, Canterbury Bulldogs and most recently, the North Sydney Bears.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 28:New Zealand Warriors player Ronald Volkman at training as the team returns home to Mt Smart Stadium to play the remaining home matches of the NRL 2022 season in front of their fans on June 28, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

The reported signature of Marschke comes in light of the anticipated signing of Ronald Volkman not proceeding.

Although he trained with the club and the Dragons confirmed his arrival on their website, the contract was not officially binding as the NRL had not approved it.

"It's disappointing for everyone concerned; Ronald's enthusiasm matched our excitement to welcome him to the Dragons," Dragons CEO Ryan Webb said on the situation.

"While football can be unpredictable, we must forge ahead,” Webb added.

“Our sincere wishes for Ronald's swift recovery and success in the upcoming chapters of his career."

Full squad

Corey AllanTalatau AmoneJack BirdRyan CouchmanToby CouchmanJack de BelinTom EisenhuthMathew FeagaiMax FeagaiViliami FifitaSione FinauKyle FlanaganBen HuntJaiyden HuntBlake LawrieJacob LiddleZac LomaxFrancis MoloMichael MoloBen Murdoch-MasilaZane Musgrove, Mikaele Ravalawa, Dan Russell, Hame SeleJackson SherebTyrell SloanJaydn Su'AMoses SuliSavelio TamaleAlec TuitavakePaul Turner

Best 17 and full squad
1. Tyrell Sloan
2. Mikaele Ravalawa
3. Zac Lomax
4. Moses Suli
5. Max Feagai
6. Kyle Flanagan
7. Ben Hunt
8. Blake Lawrie
9. Jacob Liddle
10. Francis Molo
11. Jaydn Su'A
12. Jack Bird
13. Jack de Belin

14. Hame Sele
15. Viliami Fifita
16. Michael Molo
17. Toby Couchman

18. Ryan Couchman
19. Paul Turner
20. Alec Tuitavake
21. Savelio Tamale
22. Corey Allan
23. Mathew Feagai
24. Ben Murdoch-Masila
25. Tom Eisenhuth
26. Dan Russell
27. Sione Finau
28. No player signed
29. No player signed
30. No player signed

Roster spots open: 3

2024 Development List

1. Connor Muhleisen
2. Corey Ackers
3. Dylan Egan
4. Hamish Stewart
5. Jackson Shereb
6. Josh Coric