In need of a quality playmaker, the St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly signed one of the best five-eighth's in the NSW Cup.

Following the failure to sign Tom Dearden and Jarome Luai and the release of Ronald Volkman - after he suffered a season-ending injury - the Dragons have recruited Jesse Marschke from the North Sydney Bears, per The Herald.

In what will be Marschke's first professional NRL contract, the 26-year-old is coming off a dominant year in the NSW Cup, which saw him lead the Bears to the Grand Final and earn team of the year honours.

Although he has yet to play in the NRL, he has plenty of experience in reserve grade, having played from 2018 to 2023 for the Newtown Jets, Canterbury Bulldogs and most recently, the North Sydney Bears.

The reported signature of Marschke comes in light of the anticipated signing of Ronald Volkman not proceeding.

Although he trained with the club and the Dragons confirmed his arrival on their website, the contract was not officially binding as the NRL had not approved it.

"It's disappointing for everyone concerned; Ronald's enthusiasm matched our excitement to welcome him to the Dragons," Dragons CEO Ryan Webb said on the situation.

"While football can be unpredictable, we must forge ahead,” Webb added.

“Our sincere wishes for Ronald's swift recovery and success in the upcoming chapters of his career."

Full squad

Corey Allan, Talatau Amone, Jack Bird, Ryan Couchman, Toby Couchman, Jack de Belin, Tom Eisenhuth, Mathew Feagai, Max Feagai, Viliami Fifita, Sione Finau, Kyle Flanagan, Ben Hunt, Jaiyden Hunt, Blake Lawrie, Jacob Liddle, Zac Lomax, Francis Molo, Michael Molo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Zane Musgrove, Mikaele Ravalawa, Dan Russell, Hame Sele, Jackson Shereb, Tyrell Sloan, Jaydn Su'A, Moses Suli, Savelio Tamale, Alec Tuitavake, Paul Turner

Best 17 and full squad

1. Tyrell Sloan

2. Mikaele Ravalawa

3. Zac Lomax

4. Moses Suli

5. Max Feagai

6. Kyle Flanagan

7. Ben Hunt

8. Blake Lawrie

9. Jacob Liddle

10. Francis Molo

11. Jaydn Su'A

12. Jack Bird

13. Jack de Belin

14. Hame Sele

15. Viliami Fifita

16. Michael Molo

17. Toby Couchman

18. Ryan Couchman

19. Paul Turner

20. Alec Tuitavake

21. Savelio Tamale

22. Corey Allan

23. Mathew Feagai

24. Ben Murdoch-Masila

25. Tom Eisenhuth

26. Dan Russell

27. Sione Finau

28. No player signed

29. No player signed

30. No player signed

Roster spots open: 3

2024 Development List

1. Connor Muhleisen

2. Corey Ackers

3. Dylan Egan

4. Hamish Stewart

5. Jackson Shereb

6. Josh Coric