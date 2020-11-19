Bailey Hodgson is the latest signing by the Newcastle Knights, with the English teenager signing a three-year deal at the club.

The 18-year old has represented England as a youth and made his debut for Castleford in the super league this year.

He is also the nephew of Canberra hooker and England international Josh Hodgson, who has played 117 games for the Raiders since crossing over from Hull Kingston in 2015.

🤝 Bailey Hodgson – who represented #EnglandRL Youth last year – has followed in his uncle's footsteps – @JoshHodgson89 – by moving to the @NRL and signing a three-year deal with @NRLKnights… pic.twitter.com/YsYwitxYvU — England Rugby League (@England_RL) November 19, 2020

Newcastle’s head of recruitment Clint Zammit told the club website on Thursday that the young prospect has all the tools to go far in the NRL.

“For the past 13 months, I have watched him continue to develop rapidly,” he said.

“Bailey is an exciting prospect, he is a natural athlete with great balance and footwork… His willingness to work hard and compete in every aspect has allowed him to play in the Super League.

“Whilst he is only young, he will be afforded all the time and resources required to allow him to grow into a player that we will anticipate will have a long career at the Knights.”

Hodgson has become the Knights’ fifth signing this off-season and the second to have come from the United Kingdom, with the club signing Huddersfield centre Dominic Young.