The New Zealand Warriors will finally get to spend an entire season at home in 2023, but whether it makes any difference remains to be seen.

The Auckland-based club have paid dearly for their relocation, with the highest amount of player turnover in the competition ahead of the new campaign.

More than half of last year's Top 30 who fronted up for Round 1 have departed the Warriors, with some citing the inability to move across the Tasman.

While not great for stability, it's hard to argue last year's squad did a great deal of good, with the Warriors missing the finals and serving up some horror performances under Nathan Brown.

He is another casualty of the move across the ditch, with former Penrith Panthers' assistant coach Andrew Webster to steer the club through their first season back in Auckland has takes on his first full-time head coaching role.

Here is how his side will line up in 2023.

Recruitment report

Ins: Mitch Barnett (Newcastle Knights, 2025), Jackson Ford (St George Illawarra Dragons, 2024), Valingi Kepu (2024), Te Maire Martin (2025), Luke Metcalf (Cronulla Sharks, 2024), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (Canberra Raiders, 2025), Marata Niukore (Parramatta Eels, 2026), Demitric Sifakula (2025), Taine Tuaupiki (2023), Dylan Walker (Manly Sea Eagles, 2025), Brayden Wiliame (2024)

Outs: Euan Aitken (The Dolphins), Daejarn Asi (Parramatta Eels), Lleyton Finau (released), Jackson Frei (released), Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm), Matthew Lodge (released), Dunamis Lui (released), Jack Murchie (Parramatta Eels), Ben Murdoch-Masila (St George Illawarra Dragons), Kodi Nikorima (The Dolphins), Aaron Pene (Melbourne Storm), Pride Petterson-Robati, Junior Ratuva (released), Ashley Taylor (retired), Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos)

Re-signed: Josh Curran (2024), Wayde Egan (2024), Addin Fonua-Blake (2026), Freddy Lussick (2024), Viliami Vailea (2025)

Off-contract end 2023: Shaun Johnson, Edward Kosi, Marcelo Montoya, Adam Pompey, Bayley Sironen, Taine Tuaupiki

Full squad

Bunty Afoa, Tom Ale, Mitch Barnett, Rocco Berry, Josh Curran, Wayde Egan, Addin Fonua-Blake, Jackson Ford, Jackson Frei, Tohu Harris, Shaun Johnson, Valingi Kepu, Edward Kosi, Freddy Lussick, Te Maire Martin, Luke Metcalf, Marcelo Montoya, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Marata Niukore, Taniela Otukolo, Adam Pompey, Bayley Sironen, Jazz Tevaga, Viliami Vailea, Ronald Volkman, Dylan Walker, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Brayden Wiliame

Who plays where?

Fullback

There are plenty of questions around this Warriors' 17 - maybe more than any other club in the competition, and that is particularly so in the spine.

They have signed Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Te Maire Martin and Luke Metcalf over the off-season - all three have the ability to wear the number one jumper as the club look to replace Reece Walsh, who has gone back to his junior club at the Brisbane Broncos.

That said, the number one jumper really depends on the make-up of the halves.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad though has not been signed to sit on the bench or play reserve grade. He has been signed to play first-grade, and while there was a train of thought during his final year at the Raiders that he could have played in the centres, that never materialised at NRL level.

Back at full fitness for 2023, it's hard to see that changing.

The other back-up option, serving as a genuine fullback, is Taine Tuaupiki. Recently upgraded to a Top 30 deal, don't be surprised if he debuts at some point this year.

Wingers

The Warriors have three obvious options to line up on the wing, and not much else.

Two of those options are evidently ahead of the chasing third-placed option too. The experienced Dallin Watene-Zelezniak will once again control one flank for the Warriors, while Marcelo Montoya, who has spent time at centres in recent years, will be back on the other wing.

The third option is Edward Kosi - he has been solid, but not fantastic, and is well behind in this race. Adam Pompey could also play out wide, but is needed elsewhere, while Rocco Berry is another option to slot in.

Centres

Like on the wing, there are two options who appear to be well ahead of the pack, being breakout young gun Viliami Vailea and Adam Pompey.

Neither player will top the list of the best centres in the NRL anytime soon, but both did their job for the Warriors in 2022 soundly, and will look to go to the next level in 2023.

As mentioned, Montoya could be an option to play here as well if the team balance fits the bill, while off-season signing Marata Niukore spent time in the centres at the Eels, but is unlikely to for the Warriors.

Like on the wing, Rocco Berry serves as a strong back-up option, while Nicoll-Klokstad could also play here, as could Brayden Wiliame.

Utility Dylan Walker is another option, but will be needed elsewhere in the side.

Halves

This is probably where the biggest questions lie ahead of the 2023 campaign for rookie coach Webster.

While veteran halfback Shaun Johnson is sure to line up in the number seven to start the season, and by all reports has been training excellently, he is no guarantee of holding the jersey for long unless his form takes a dramatic uptick against what it was last year.

Te Maire Martin and Luke Metcalf are the most immediate challengers for the number six jersey, but it's likely that Martin will start the year there, with Metcalf injured.

He is probably also in the strongest 17 based on what he was able to do at the Brisbane Broncos last year, although Metcalf had some excellent games for the Sharks after his debut in 2021.

As with other positions, Dylan Walker could slot in here if there are issues, but it's Ronald Volkman - who can play either the six or seven and debuted last year - that the Warriors should be most excited about. He will be the first man in if there is an injury.

Middle forwards

Addin Fonua-Blake will hold down one starting spot without a shadow of a doubt for the Warriors. The veteran prop has been one of the club's best performers ever since he made the switch from the Manly Sea Eagles and will need to continue to be just that in 2023.

Tohu Harris is the other guaranteed starter in the middle third for the Auckland-based outfit, although it's unclear whether he will be at prop or lock. While there isn't a great difference, he plays huge minutes, and the ball playing status at lock suits him to the ground.

That leaves one spot in the middle third, with Mitch Barnett, who has made the switch from the Newcastle Knights, likely to be the beneficiary.

He edges out Bunty Afoa, Jackson Ford, Tom Ale, Jazz Tevaga and Valingi Kepu for the role, while Dylan Walker is the key back-up at lock alongside Marata Niukore (who will start at second-row), with the Warriors having plenty of depth in the middle.

Hooker

As it was last season, Wayde Egan, who continues to improve seemingly with every passing game, will wear the number nine for the Warriors.

The rake, who formerly played for the Penrith Panthers, was one of the bright spots for the Warriors last year, and as part of a changing spine, needs to take his game up another gear this year.

The Warriors aren't short on options to replace Egan if issues strike though.

Despite the off-season departure of Taniela Otukolo, the club still have Freddy Lussick as a genuine number nine on the books, while Jazz Tevaga can also play the role.

Edge forwards

While some have suggested Josh Curran should be playing in the middle of the park, the mere suggestion is a baffling one. He has played his best football on the edge, and that is exactly where he should line up this year.

So good was his form last year, he was being talked about as an Origin bolter for Brad Fittler's Blues before injuring himself.

Curran's locked up position is joined by another which is not, but ultimately should be taken by Marata Niukore. The hard-hitting forward can play lock, prop, centre or in the second-row, but it's on the edge where he has played his best football.

With the middle well-stocked, he should line up at second-row - and it will come as no surprise. The Warriors have not given him a hefty pay rise to sit on the pine.

That leaves Bayley Sironen out of the starting side, as it does to combo forward Jackson Ford, while Tom Ale can also slot in at the back row. Mitch Barnett is another who could shift out of the middle rotation to play second-row, while young gun Demitric Sifakula, and development players Jacob Laban and Zyon Maiu'u, could all push for debuts this year.

Interchange

The bench is a relatively easy selection for the Warriors, at least for the first three spots.

Dylan Walker missed out on the 13 and makes the bench easily, while Bunty Afoa's impact off the bench is the only thing that stops him from gaining a starting spot.

Jazz Tevaga too is a stalwart of the Warriors and will be featured on the bench, his ability to play dummy half also setting him apart from the crowd.

The final spot is more complicated, but should go to Bayley Sironen who played plenty of football for the Warriors last year. He edges out Jackson Ford and Tom Ale for the jersey.

Warriors' best 17 for 2023

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3. Viliami Vailea

4. Adam Pompey

5. Marcelo Montoya

6. Te Maire Martin

7. Shaun Johnson

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Wayde Egan

10. Mitch Barnett

11. Josh Curran

12. Marata Niukore

13. Tohu Harris

14. Dylan Walker

15. Bunty Afoa

16. Jazz Tevaga

17. Bayley Sironen