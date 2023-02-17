The Cronulla Sharks were one of the two big surprise packets last year, ultimately finishing second before bombing out of the finals in straight sets.

While the finals' disappointment will ache heading into the new year, it can't take away from what rookie coach Craig Fitzgibbon and his side managed to achieve.

Bringing Nicho Hynes, Cameron McInnes and Dale Finucane to the club was always going to be a step in the right direction, but booking a home qualifying final was completely and utterly unexpected.

But now comes the challenge of doing it all again.

One of the big criticisms of the Sharks last year was that Nicho Hynes was something of a one-man team, and no matter which way you spin it, their recruitment - which has been virtually non-existent - has not fixed that issue.

Instead, they will be relying on players already within the system to stand up and go to the next level as they aim to match it when the whips are cracking with the big guns.

Here is who they are.

Recruitment report

Ins: Daniel Atkinson (2023), Max Bradbury (2024), Oregon Kaufusi (Parramatta Eels, 2025), Sam Stonestreet (2023), Siteni Taukamo (2024)

Outs: Andrew Fifita (retired), Luke Metcalf (New Zealand Warriors), Lachlan Miller (Newcastle Knights), Franklin Pele (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Aiden Tolman (retired)

Re-signed: Jayden Berrell (2023), Blayke Brailey (2026), Jesse Colquhoun (2024), Kade Dykes (2024), Wade Graham (2023), Braden Hamlin-Uele (2024), Thomas Hazelton (2025), Mawene Hiroti (2023), Royce Hunt (2024), Kayal Iro (2024), Matt Moylan (2024), Ronaldo Mulitalo (2025), Briton Nikora (2025), Jack Williams (2024)

Off-contract end 2023: Daniel Atkinson, Jayden Berrell, Joshua Finau, Wade Graham, Mawene Hiroti, Matt Ikuvalu, Sione Katoa, William Kennedy, Jesse Ramien, Sam Stonestreet, Jenson Taumoepeau, Teig Wilton

Full squad

Daniel Atkinson, Jayden Berrell, Max Bradbury, Blayke Brailey, Jesse Colquhoun, Kade Dykes, Dale Finucane, Wade Graham, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Thomas Hazelton, Mawene Hiroti, Royce Hunt, Nicho Hynes, Matt Ikuvalu, Kayal Iro, Sione Katoa, Oregon Kaufusi, William Kennedy, Cameron McInnes, Matt Moylan, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Briton Nikora, Jesse Ramien, Toby Rudolf, Sam Stonestreet, Siosifa Talakai, Siteni Taukamo, Jenson Taumoepeau, Connor Tracey, Braydon Trindall, Jack Williams, Teig Wilton

Development players: Joshua Finau, Niwhai Puru

Who plays where?

Fullback

In the space of a single day, the Sharks went from having three options to realistically spend chunks of the season starting in the number one jumper down to one.

The release of Lachlan Miller to the Newcastle Knights - which had been rumoured since December - was finally approved, only for news to break a matter of hours later that the man in contention for Miller's first reserve spot, Kade Dykes, had also gone down to an injury.

That now leaves William Kennedy as the undisputed fullback - not that there was a great deal of doubt prior, although after a sub-standard 2022 which backed onto a club player of the year award in 2021, there were concerns about whether he will be able to recapture that level of form.

Kennedy's new back-up comes in the form of the arriving utility Daniel Atkinson, who left his spot at the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the QLD Cup for a chance to add to one previous NRL appearance, while another young gun in Kayal Iro could also play fullback, although is far more suited to line up elsewhere. Siteni Taukamo is also in the Top 30.

Wingers

The rest of the Cronulla backline virtually picks itself, so strong were they last year in the club's push to host a qualifying final come September.

Sione Katoa and Ronaldo Mulitalo, who both scored plenty of tries in 2022, are so far ahead of anyone else in the squad pushing for time on the wing that it's not funny.

Should injury strike though, the Sharks have plenty of depth which won't leave them in the lurch, with established performers missing the best 17 on the wing.

Matt Ikuvalu - the former Rooster - is the first of those and unlucky to miss out once again, while Mawene Hiroti is the other established players.

The Sharks have a host of young guns able to play on the wing as well, led by Sam Stonestreet and Siteni Taukamo, while the question of what should happen with Connor Tracey is one that will loom large.

Centres

Like on the wing, there are two blindingly obvious candidates to play in the centres, with Jesse Ramien and Siosifa Talakai both rubber-stamping their spots and mortgages on these jerseys for virtually as long as they want them during last year's campaign.

While there is no dispute over the consistent Ramien and barnstorming Talakai, that leaves Connor Tracey out of the 13 despite his obvious value.

In the rest of the back-up options, Matt Ikuvalu can play at either centre or wing, while youngster Jenson Taumoepeau has a big future ahead of him and could be expected to feature at some point this season.

Halves

Like much of the backline, there is absolutely no dispute when it comes to picking Cronulla's halves.

As was the case in 2022, Matt Moylan will line up at five-eighth, and Nicho Hynes will wear the number seven. They had an excellent combination last year, and Hynes was the competition's best player.

Established first-grade option Braydon Trindall is likely to be the first man into the side should there be any issues with injury, but will otherwise miss out on a spot in the best 17.

Daniel Atkinson, who brings excellent utility value, is another option to slot into the halves, while development player Niwhai Puru, who moves into the Top 30 for 2024 after being brought across from Penrith, could be an option to feature in the second half of the season.

Middle forwards

This is where the simple selections stop for the Sharks. They have plenty of middle forwards who will be fighting for minutes this year, assisted by the arrival of Oregon Kaufusi from Parramatta.

He isn't realistically in contention for a starting spot though - instead, Toby Rudolf, Dale Finucane, Cameron McInnes, Braden Hamlin-Uele and Royce Hunt are the five who could start across the three positions.

While Fitzgibbon strayed away from starting both Finucane and McInnes for most of last year, it's hard to feel either of those players coming from the bench provides an advantage of any description for the Sharks.

That said, Finucane should start at prop, with McInnes at lock, giving Fitzgibbon excellent value and minutes out of two big-name players.

Toby Rudolf wins the other starting spot, leaving Braden Hamlin-Uele and Royce Hunt to come from the bench - and on the back of a platform set by Finucane and McInnes? Look out.

The back-up options to play in the middle third are various, with young guns Jesse Colquhoun, Tom Hazelton and Max Bradbury - who joined the Sharks in the player swap for Lachlan Miller to go to the Knights - all in contention. They are all likely behind Oregon Kaufusi and Jack Williams though, who spent most of last year watching on from the sidelines.

Hooker

Blayke Brailey is now the established dummy half at the Sharks and so will not only start the year there, but if he stays fit, play all 24 games plus finals.

Behind Brailey is Jayden Berrell - he has plenty of talent and intent, but will need an injury to Brailey to play consistent first-grade.

Still, a very handy back-up option.

Second-row

Like in the middle third, there are more players pushing for spots here than there are available.

Briton Nikora, Wade Graham and Teig Wilton are the three in line for spots, but it's Graham who will miss out, with the veteran not the player he once was, but also battling to get back to full fitness after injury.

Instead, Nikora will continue into the fifth season of his career where he has virtually not missed a game in the first four, and Wilton will continue to aim for improvements in his own game after a splendid 2022 campaign.

Interchange

The battle for spots on the Sharks' bench is intense. All of Connor Tracey, Jesse Colquhoun, Braydon Trindall, Wade Graham, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Royce Hunt, Oregon Kaufusi, Jack Williams, Tom Hazelton and Max Bradbury could hold a claim after missing the run-on side.

Still, the formula for Fitzgibbon appears fairly simple.

Tracey, who is talented and plays anywhere in the back line, takes the number 14 jersey, while Graham is the second-rower on the bench, but also has the ability to shift around the park - he started in the halves during the club's first trial.

Then it's two middle forwards, and both Royce Hunt and Braden Hamlin-Uele will provide all the spark Cronulla need to run over their opponents and then some.

Cronulla Sharks best 17

1. William Kennedy

2. Sione Katoa

3. Jesse Ramien

4. Siosifa Talakai

5. Ronaldo Mulitalo

6. Matt Moylan

7. Nicho Hynes

8. Dale Finucane

9. Blayke Brailey

10. Toby Rudolf

11. Briton Nikora

12. Teig Wilton

13. Cameron McInnes

14. Connor Tracey

15. Wade Graham

16. Braden Hamlin-Uele

17. Royce Hunt