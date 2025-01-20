The NRL has revealed the schedule for the 2025 season opener in Las Vegas, which promises to be a bigger and more exciting event than last year.

The second year of the NRL's season opener in the US will feature two additional games, including a Women's Test match between the Australian Jillaroos and England, and a Super League match.

The event week will kick off on Tuesday, February 25, when NRL Charter #1 arrives in Las Vegas, followed by the arrival of NRL Charter #2 on Wednesday, February 26.

The official launch of NRL Las Vegas will take place on the Wednesday, alongside a Fox League launch and a men's USA RL v Greece match at Silver Bowl Park.

Thursday, February 27 will feature the first day of the NRL Las Vegas Nines tournament at Silver Bowl Park, as well as an NRL Fan Lunch, open to fans, with appearances from the likes of Fletch & Hindy.

The NRL Las Vegas Fan Fest will also take place at the iconic Fremont Street, where fans can interact with all 8 teams.

On Friday, February 28, Day 2 of the Nines tournament continues, along with the NRL Combine at Silver Bowl Park, which will include match simulation testing and team captain's runs.

The Business of Sport Conference and Indo Pacific Leaders Forum will also be held. Later in the day, the USA RL vs Greece RL match will take place in both men's and women's games at Silver Bowl Park.

Saturday, March 1 will feature the NRL Combine at the UFC Performance Institute, with elite performance testing, followed by the rugby league games.

The matches include:

“Las Vegas 2025 will be jam-packed full of activity for fans," said NRL CEO Andrew Abdo to NRL Media.

“The amazing Fan Fest at the iconic Fremont Street experience, the inclusion of the UK Super League, a Women's Test, and of course the NRL season openers combine for an unforgettable rugby league experience for fans.

“We will also have Test matches featuring Greece and USA, and the NRL Combine will be across two days with football simulations and testing for aspiring US athletes.

“The anticipation and excitement is building for Las Vegas 2025, which will be bigger and bolder than ever.”