The Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) has today approved changes to the Judiciary and Match Review Committee, including the retirement of the previous points system attached to charges and penalties, just hours out from the kickoff of the 2022 season.

In the sweeping change, the Commission has chosen to adopt a new points system for when players are issued a fine or a suspension.

Every player will begin 2022 with a clean slate, however, players serving suspensions from last season will be required to complete their existing suspensions.

Players' records will now also be reset on a rolling 12-month period since their last offence.

Under the previous demerit points system, players had 50 per cent loading added to demerit points if they had committed a similar offence in the previous two years, or 20 per cent for non-similar offences.

This rule within the old system was heavily criticised, particularly during the suspension of South Sydney's Latrell Mitchell in which he missed the grand final.

All Grade 1 offences will carry just a fine, and the number of offences will be streamlined into eight categories. Included in these categories are shoulder charges and crusher tackles, which previously held suspensions for base charges.

The only offence which will carry a harsher Grade 1 penalty is for a reckless high tackle, following on from careless high tackles.

Players who enter an early guilty plea will also be eligible to have their suspensions reduced by one week.

In an official media release by the NRL, it was also noted that changes were made to the setup of the Judiciary. The pool of available members will be expanded, with the two-member Judiciary panels able to include former coaches, former referees, and former players.

The Judiciary chairman will now observe over the panel's deliberations, providing the casting vote where the verdict is not unanimous.

In an effort to make the processes and determinations simpler for teams to understand, the Judiciary chairman will also provide a summary that explains the reasons for the panel’s decisions.

The Match Review Committee will also expand, consisting of the same available members as the Judiciary panels - former coaches, former referees, and former players.

Base charges under new rule changes

High tackle:

Careless

Grade 1: fine

Grade 2: 2 matches

Grade 3: 3 matches

Reckless

Grade 4: 4 matches

Grade 5: 5 matches

Grade 6: 6 matches

Contrary conduct and dangerous conduct:

Grade 1: fine

Grade 2: 2 matches

Grade 3: 3 matches

Dangerous throw, striking, crusher tackle and shoulder charge:

Grade 1: fine

Grade 2: 3 matches

Grade 3: 4 matches

The changes will be effective from Round 1 of the 2022 season.