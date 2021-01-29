The NRL are hoping to get a 25,000 capacity crowd for their All Star games in Townsville following Queensland’s borders reopening, per the NRL.com.

It was announced on Thursday that Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk planned to reopen the borders to New South Wales from February 1st.

Reports from https://t.co/x9A3vc0BDO quoting a QLD Government spokesperson confirm the ARLC is hopeful of a 25,000+ capacity crowd at @QCBstadium for the #NRLAllStars game in February. pic.twitter.com/f4TFAmMXfz — LeagueUnlimited.com (@LeagueUnlimited) January 28, 2021

This means that the NRL’s plans to hold All Star matches for both their men and women’s competitions, scheduled for February 20, will go ahead with a bit more ease.

What this also means is that Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium, could host up to the capacity 25,000 crowd.

A spokeswoman for the Stadium confirmed this on Thursday, speaking to media that the venue will be open for the first time since March last year.

“Stadiums Queensland is currently permitted to host a full capacity crowd for events at the stadium, under a Queensland Health-approved COVID safe site plan,” she said.

“Patrons are still encouraged to social distance where possible, maintain good hygiene and stay home if unwell.”

Sharks captain and Indigenous All Star representative Wade Graham said that he felt upbeat about the news of the border restrictions easing.

“Definitely, there was a bit of a question mark over it, how it was going to run with game in Townsville and the border restrictions,” he said.

“Whether we could interact with the community, the level of engagement we could have, which is what the All Stars week is all about.

“It’s about players getting out there and doing their best within the community and then a football game at the end of it.”

Currently the game has sold 12,000 tickets, with the rest likely to be sold when the restrictions ease at the start of February.