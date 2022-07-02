After Kiwi league fans were deprived of live-action for just shy of three seasons, the calendar of events on their side of the ditch is set for more polish with reports that the 2023 NRL All Stars game will take place outside of Australian shores for the first time.

Still, while Auckland's Mount Smart or Eden Park stadiums, Dunedin's indoor surrounds or Wellington's colloquial 'Caketin' would seem the most logical destination for the must-watch hitout, the league looks set to take the game to pastures often forgotten.

Best known for its rich Māori history, thermal hot pools and binding sulphuric scent, Rotorua has long been a tourist hot spot for those travelling New Zealand's north island.

Yet, while topline league contests and the Sulphur City have only gone hand in hand on four occasions, reports from The New Zealand Herald claim that the annual date between the Māori and Indigenous All Stars will take place at Rotorua's International Stadium.

At the present, the venue has the ability to cater to just 26,000 fans, with 6000 pushing through the turnstiles to see the Kiwis take on Papua New Guinea in 2020.

Rotorua International Stadium has also previously played host to a number of the New Zealand Warriors' pre-season contests.

According to census statistics produced in 2018, Rotorua's rapidly growing population sat at just over 70,000 full-time residents, 29,000 of whom are of Māori heritage.

Fans of the 13-person code on the Shaky Isles have seen the game return in style across the past fortnight, with the Kiwis toppling Tonga before a sold-out crowd at Mount Smart last week.

The Penrose venue will again play host to more than 26,500 supporters when the Warriors make their return against the Wests Tigers on Sunday afternoon for their first clash at their digs since August 30, 2019.

Kick-off is scheduled for 2:00pm (AEST).