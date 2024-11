The 2024 season is over with the conclusion of post-season internationals over the weekend.

Teams are already returning to pre-season training, the November 1 deadline has passed, and we are just under four months away from the first ball being kicked in anger for 2025.

That means attention is turning towards next year, with a handful of details already released, including the opening games in Las Vegas, and an expansion of the NRLW season.

With those details, it means we can start to get a full shape of what the 2025 NRL season looks like.

Here is the likely calendar for 2025 in the rugby league world, including the likely end of year internationals.

The below calendar is an estimate based on previous seasons. All information is subject to change. Zero Tackle do not advise making travel or accomodation plans based off this information.

Thursday, February 6 - Sunday, February 9: Unofficial pre-season trials

Thursday, February 13 - Sunday, February 16: Pre-season challenge Week 1

Thursday, February 20 - Sunday, February 23: Pre-season challenge Week 2

Sunday, March 2 (AEDT): Las Vegas (Wigan vs Warrington, Jillaroos vs England, Raiders vs Warriors, Panthers vs Sharks)

Thursday, March 6 - Sunday, March 9: NRL Round 1

Thursday, March 13 - Sunday, March 16: NRL Round 2

Thursday, March 20 - Sunday, March 23: NRL Round 3

Thursday, March 27 - Sunday, March 30: NRL Round 4

Thursday, April 3 - Sunday, April 6: NRL Round 5

Thursday, April 10 - Sunday, April 13: NRL Round 6

Thursday, April 17 - Monday, April 21: NRL Round 7 (Easter weekend)

Thursday, April 24 - Sunday, April 27: NRL Round 8 (Anzac weekend - Anzac Day Friday)

Thursday, May 1 - Sunday, May 4: NRL Round 9

Thursday, May 8 - Sunday, May 11: NRL Round 10

Friday, May 16 - Sunday, May 18: NRL Round 11 (likely Magic Round in Brisbane)

Thursday, May 22 - Sunday, May 25: NRL Round 12 (seven teams to have bye)

Wednesday, May 28: State of Origin Game 1 (in Brisbane)

Thursday, May 29 - Sunday, June 1: NRL Round 13

Thursday, June 5 - Monday, June 9: NRL Round 14 (King's Birthday public holiday)

Thursday, June 12 - Sunday, June 15: NRL Round 15 (seven teams to have bye)

Wednesday, June 18: State of Origin Game 2 (in Perth)

Thursday, June 19 - Sunday, June 22: NRL Round 16

Thursday, June 26 - Sunday, June 29: NRL Round 17

Thursday, July 3 - Sunday, July 6: NRL Round 18 (Seven teams to have bye)

Wednesday, July 9: State of Origin Game 3 (in Sydney)

Thursday, July 10 - Sunday, July 13: NRL Round 19, NRLW Round 1

Thursday, July 17 - Sunday, July 20: NRL Round 20, NRLW Round 2

Thursday, July 24 - Sunday, July 27: NRL Round 21, NRLW Round 3

Thursday, July 31 - Sunday, August 3: NRL Round 22, NRLW Round 4

Thursday, August 7 - Sunday, August 10: NRL Round 23, NRLW Round 5

Thursday, August 14 - Sunday, August 17: NRL Round 24, NRLW Round 6

Thursday, August 21 - Sunday, August 24: NRL Round 25, NRLW Round 7

Thursday, August 28 - Sunday, August 31: NRL Round 26, NRLW Round 8

Thursday, September 4 - Sunday, September 7: NRL Round 27, NRLW Round 9

Friday, September 12 - Sunday, September 14: NRL finals Week 1, NRLW Round 10

Friday, September 19 - Saturday, September 20: NRL finals Week 2, NRLW Round 11

Friday, September 26 - Saturday, September 27: NRL finals Week 3, NRLW semi-finals

Sunday, October 5: NRL Grand Final day

Friday, October 17 - Sunday, October 19: Pacific Championships Week 1, England vs Australia 1st Test

Friday, October 24 - Sunday, October 26: Pacific Championships Week 2, England vs Australia 2nd Test

Friday, October 31 - Sunday, November 2: Pacific Championships Week 3, England vs Australia 3rd Test

Sunday, November 9: Pacific Championships finals and promotion/relegation games

Women's State of Origin dates to be confirmed. NRLW Competition due to start on same weekend as Game 3 played in 2024.