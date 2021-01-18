The lawyer of Payne Haas has stated there was no intent for intimidation during the Broncos young gun’s arrest on Saturday night where Haas allegedly swore at and confronted police, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Campbell MacCallum said he would write to NSW Police to have the charges dropped, stating the incident involving Haas and Tweed Heads police was a misunderstanding.

“There was potentially a few f-bombs and f—wits, and those types of things, but nothing too drastic,” MacCallum told The Herald. “There was nothing personal towards the police.”

According to MacCallum, Haas was questioned by police in regards to a brawl that took place down the road whilst the Brisbane star was having an emotional discussion with his partner.

Haas was allegedly intoxicated after having dinner and was questioned whether he was involved in the public incident, soon lashing out at the officers.

“He lost his brother last year … and he’s the kind of person who bottles up his emotions and that was all sort of kind of spilling out,” MacCallum said.

“He was just in the middle of being consoled by his wife … and then suddenly, he was confronted by a number of police.

“He makes the comment, ‘what do you want, leave me alone, I just want to be with my wife’, and then it escalated from there, with police thinking he was involved.”

MacCallum added that Haas doesn’t recall intentionally intimidating the officers and that the 21-year-old was cooperative with the police.

“There’s no allegation that he physically touched any police officer,” he said.

“He doesn’t remember saying too much which could be inferred or interpreted as intimidating. He says he remembers swearing but that was his emotional state at the time and he was quite calmly put into the police paddy wagon.”