Young Wests Tigers' half had reportedly been signed, sealed and delivered to the Penrith Panthers for 2023, however, it now appears a move interstate is on the cards.

Despite having Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam on their roster, reports suggest the Brisbane Broncos are the club who will ultimately land Madden's signature for 2023 and beyond.

The talented youngster, who is leaving the Tigers in search of more opportunities following the club's call to hang onto Luke Brooks for 2023 - and reportedly open discussions about a contract extension for 2024 and beyond - was reportedly in the sights of Penrith to replace Sean O'Sullivan.

It would have given him a chance to learn in the NRL's best system, and from a pair of State of Origin halves in Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai.

Madden was also linked with the Dolphins, Newcastle Knights, Canberra Raiders and Gold Coast Titans at various points this season as he weighed up his future.

News Corp are reporting however that Madden has agreed to link up with Kevin Walters and the Brisbane Broncos, who are looking to replace Tyson Gamble, who last week moved to the Newcastle Knights.

Gamble was part of Brisbane's side immediately following an injury to Albert Kelly earlier in the season, but an injury cost him his place that he wouldn't get back until the final round of the season.

He was officially confirmed as a departure from Leichhardt during the club's final game of the season, but as yet is still waiting to sign an official contract.

It's understood the contract Madden will sign in Brisbane is a long-term one, with an eye to taking over from Reynolds as the club's long-term half back when Adan Reynolds retires, likely at the end of 2024.

Reynolds has floated the prospect of playing on beyond the end of his current deal previously, but will need better results to show for it than Brisbane's untimely fade out during the final six weeks of this season.