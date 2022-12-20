The South Sydney Rabbitohs are yet to officially announce the re-signings of either Latrell Mitchell or Cody Walker, and it's believed the delay in collective bargaining agreement negotiations are why.

The NRL and Rugby League Players Association have been locked at the negotiating table for months over the deal, the last of which expired on October 31 this year.

It means players are currently without a new agreement, and clubs still don't know the total salary cap for 2023 just three months out from the first ball being kicked in anger.

It then goes without saying that the salary cap for 2024 and beyond is also yet to be set, with the NRL and RLPA unable to agree on a number of key components of the negotiation process.

While the threat of industrial action is now potentially hanging over the NRL - and growing with every passing day that the deal isn't agreed to - the Rabbitohs last week broke ground on their re-signings, with Damien Cook agreeing to stay with the club until at least the end of 2025.

He is the first in a trio of signings who were all originally supposed to be announced at the same time, with Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker also coming off-contract at the end of 2023.

The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield told Sky Sports Radio's Big Sports Breakfast that the Rabbitohs are still aiming to have the two locked up and officially announced by the end of the week.

“There's some other interesting stuff happening at South Sydney,” Rothfield said.

“I was told last week on the day they announced the Damien Cook signing that they had prepared to also announce Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker were signing.

“Now these two players as far as I understand are not talking to rival clubs like Mitchell Moses and I'm told their contracts are all but agreed in principal and in the next 48 hours, that little hiccup they had at the end (of last week) - and it's more about waiting for the RLPA and the NRL, Andrew Abdo and Peter V'Landys to agree on the salary cap.

“That's when they will sign and I'm really hopeful that will be before the end of the week.

The comments from Rothfield come on the back of Walker last week revealing that he is wanting to stay with the club, but is yet to sign.

“I think I have always been quite open with my intentions to stay at Souths,” Walker told foxsports.com.au last week.

“We will see how the next few days pan out and maybe an announcement in the new year. I don't know yet we will just see what happens.

“Hopefully it gets done soon. I have always been quite open about getting a decision done before the season starts, so we will see what happens over the next couple of weeks.”

Over 190 players remain off-contract at the end of the 2023 season, while clubs are still waiting to put the finishing touches on their roster for the upcoming campaign with no news on the salary cap.