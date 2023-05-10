Gold Coast Titans' youngster Jayden Campbell has confirmed his future, signing a two-year extension to remain at the club.

Already on contract until the end of the 2024 season, Campbell will now remain with the Titans until at least the end of 2026, giving him another three seasons after the ongoing one on the coast.

Campbell couldn't sign with a rival club until November 1 this year without the blessing of the Titans, but the club wasted no time in locking down the star, who spent much of 2022 at fullback, but has struggled to feature in the starting 13 during 2023, instead, coming off the bench a majority of the time.

In his nine games to date, Campbell has played six from the bench, starting the other three at fullback. In his games off the bench, he has spent time in a mix of positions, including in the halves where he has filled in for Kieran Foran.

The son of former Titans' foundation player Preston Campbell, Jayden was set to be the club's long-term number one at the start of 2022 when Justin Holbrook elected to move on Jamal Fogarty to usher in the newest generation of the club.

That included moving AJ Brimson to five-eighth, and bringing Toby Sexton into the number seven role. By the time the season reached its conclusion, it was Tanah Boyd wearing the number seven, while Brimson was going back and forth between the one and six roles. Campbell, through injuries and form, played 14 games.

Still, his undeniable talent has the club wanting him as part of the future, and despite rumoured early interest from the Parramatta Eels, Campbell clearly doesn't see another home as a better fit.

Campbell said he has always wanted to be a Titan.

“I've always wanted to be a Titan and I've always wanted to be a one-club person as well,” Campbell said in a club statement.

“The Titans have done a lot for me and my family, and I'd like to do the same for them.

“Hopefully that's with bringing success here and winning premierships.”

Coach Justin Holbrook said it was exciting for the club.

“Everyone loves JC and I'm so excited that he'll remain a Titan until the end of 2026,” Holbrook said in a statement.

“He's such a natural footy player and is a big part of our team. He's worked extremely hard on his game and continues to impress every time he pulls on a Titans jersey.

“Not only is he electrifying in attack, but he has also shown to be fearless in defence and has proven to be such a valuable player for our roster with his ability to play in several positions.

“He loves this club as much as we love him, and he joins our strong group of core players who are locked in long-term to continue building sustained success here on the Coast.”

Campbell's signing means he joins six other players - Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, David Fifita, AJ Brimson, Beau Fermor, Keano Kini and Alofiana Khan-Pereira - in locking up their futures until at least the end of 2026 with the club.