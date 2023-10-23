The North Sydney Bears have wasted little time in finding a replacement for Jason Taylor, appointing Pat Weisner as the club's head coach for the next two seasons.

Weisner hops into role after previously working as the Bears' Head of Recruitment and a NSW Cup assistant coach under Taylor for the past three years, bringing in a wealth of knowledge and experience.

Weisner is also a former rugby league player, having represented teams such as Leigh Leopards, Halifax, Harlequins RL, Hull Kingston Rovers, and the Barrow Raiders - last playing in 2008.

He also managed three international caps for Ireland and was a member of the 1999, 2000 and 2001 Canterbury Bulldogs Jersey Flegg Grand Final winning teams, and would go on to win the NSW Cup with the Bulldogs in 2002.

“It is both an honour and a privilege to be appointed North Sydney Bears KOE NSW CUP Head Coach for 2024," said Weisner.

"I have been working closely with Jason Taylor over the past two years in my role as the Head of Recruitment and NSW Cup Assistant Coach. Over the next two seasons as Head Coach, I plan to continue the great work that JT, the staff, and players have done.”

“I would like to thank Gareth Holmes, Daniel Dickson, the Board of Directors, JT, and Daniel Hutton for their ongoing support.

"Thank you also to North Sydney Junior League Club, Asquith Magpies, for giving me the opportunity to join the Bears three years ago. I look forward to another successful season for the Bears in 2024”.

Embed from Getty Images

“Pat has been instrumental to the success of our NSW Cup program over the last 3 seasons," commented Bears Chief Executive Officer Gareth Holmes on the club's website.

"Not only as an Assistant Coach but his work in player recruitment and retention has directly contributed and influenced our squad this past season and as we look to 2024.

"Working alongside Jason Taylor, he understands the position we are currently in and the importance of our current momentum as we prepare for the upcoming season.

“He has a long history in the game and as a Head Coach in his own right.

"Having been with the Bears for a number of years he provides us an opportunity to recognise and reward this and for us to promote from within and harness his Bears DNA.”

From the start of 2024, the North Sydney Bears will be allied with the Melbourne Storm becoming their NRL pathways partner. General Manager of Football Melbourne Storm, Frank Ponissi addressed the arrival of Weisner endorsing him as head coach.

“The Melbourne Storm fully endorses the appointment of Pat Weisner as Head Coach of the North Sydney Bears, and our coaches and players are very much looking forward to working with Pat and his team in 2024," he said.

"The Bears provide our club with a wonderful opportunity to expand our Pathways, and to form a partnership with a club with a proud history like the North Sydney Bears is most exciting and one that we are looking forward to.”