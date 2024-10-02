Andy Alashooty, an assistant coach for the North Sydney Bears, has reportedly been charged by police and will face court later this month.

As reported by News Corp, Alashooty has been charged after the police allegedly seized ten bags of cocaine in his hotel room earlier this week in Pyrmont.

The report comes less than seven days since the Bears lost to the Newtown Jets in the 2024 NSW Cup Grand Final by six points in a nail-biting thriller between the two foundation clubs.

In what is the second incident this year involving a member of the team's coaching staff, the alleged ten bags of cocaine were discovered after police responded to reports of an alleged drug transaction and later searched his hotel room.

It is understood that the incident was part of the club's Mad Monday celebrations and he has since been granted conditional bail and is scheduled to appear in court on October 30.

Alashooty joined the Bears coaching staff at the beginning of the season, having previously worked in the pathways programs at the Parramatta Eels, Manly Sea Eagles and Asquith Magpies.

During his time at the Sea Eagles he won four junior representative Grand Finals in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

“It's personally very satisfying to contribute to the development of a player, both on and off the field and I take great pride in seeing many players I worked with now in the NRL” he said in a statement when he signed on with the Bears.

“The North Sydney Bears are a great club with a proud history so to be offered the opportunity to join the Bears and work with current and fringe NRL players was too good to refuse.

"The partnership with Melbourne Storm is also very appealing and I know that it will be of great benefit to myself as a coach and all our players.”