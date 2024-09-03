The North Queensland Cowboys has confirmed that assistant coach James Maloney has been sacked from the club effective immediately following an off-field incident involving the police.

The controversy couldn't have come at a worse time for the club as they get ready to face the Canterbury Bulldogs on Saturday night with a win booking them a home final in the first week of the finals.

A two-time premiership winner, Maloney has been sacked after being booked for an alleged DUI over the weekend, per News Corp.

“James has left our employment,” North Queensland Cowboys Football Boss Micheal Luck told News Corp.

“It's an amicable split. It's a staff member so we won't be commenting any further.”

This comes after Maloney joined Todd Payten's coaching staff on a two-year contract at the end of last year after hanging up the boots on his playing career that included stints overseas and also in the NRL with the Sydney Roosters, Cronulla Sharks, Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors.

