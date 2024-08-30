Sydney Roosters champion fullback James Tedesco has confirmed he wants to play on beyond the end of his current NRL contract.

Tedesco, who is one of the game's seven-figure earners, has springboarded back to his best form this year for the Roosters at club level, despite losing his State of Origin fullback jumper to Dylan Edwards after a difficult 12 months prior.

His form, combined with that of his high-flying teammates, has the Roosters well entrenched in the top four and pushing for a home qualifying final spot.

That would be an exceptionally strong result for Trent Robinson's side, who have had to answer plenty of questions at times this season, but the Roosters' captain has now all but confirmed he wants to continue beyond the end of his current deal into 2026, per a report from The Sydney Morning Herald.

“The body is feeling good, so I don't think there's any reason to not want to keep playing,” Tedesco said per the publication.

“I'm the captain of the club, I've really enjoyed my career here and I want to finish my career here.

"I don't know how long that [future] looks like, but in terms of my body and [how I feel] mentally, I'm in a really good place.

“I wanted to focus on my footy this year and let that do the talking. There's no reason to stress or overthink things.

"Hopefully, we can get something done in the next couple of months. That would be ideal, but I'm putting all my energy into the finals.”

Tedesco wanting to sign on with the Roosters on a contract extension before November 1 is a far more straightforward proposition than it was looking 12 months ago.

Besides the former Blues' players form, Tedesco was also likely going to be in a battle with Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii for the fullback jumper long-term, to the point he had acknowledged at one point he may need to move into the halves to continue his career.

That looks like an unlikely prospect now, with the aforementioned duo making the switch to rugby union.