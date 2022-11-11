A 19-man list of candidates for this year's Golden Boot award has been revealed featuring three Australian players and a host of others ahead of the award ceremony on Tuesday evening, devoid of a number of big names despite strong showings at the World Cup.

Josh Addo-Carr, Cameron Munster and Harry Grant are the Australian names on the list, with the winner to be judged by a four-person panel of 50-Test veterans including Cameron Smith, James Graham, Adrian Morley and Ruben Wiki.

The list features a number of Penrith Panthers players including Samoa's Jarome Luai and Brian To'o as well as Fijian ace Sunia Turuva, but Nathan Cleary has not been included.

Of all the names on the list only one hasn't featured at the World Cup this year – with Joran Schoenmaker from the Netherlands joining his more recognised colleagues on the list after a stellar run of try-scoring form in the lower tiers of European international rugby league.

The full shortlist is as follows:

Josh Addo-Carr (Australia), Thomas Burgess (England), Ben Garcia (France), Harry Grant (Australia), Jahrome Hughes (New Zealand), Edwin Ipape (Papua New Guinea), Keaon Koloamatangi (Tonga), Jarome Luai (Samoa), Joey Manu (New Zealand), Mitchell Moses (Lebanon), Cameron Munster (Australia), Victor Radley (England), Joran Schoenmaker (Netherlands), Brandon Smith (New Zealand), Jaydn Su'A (Samoa), Joseph Suaali'i (Samoa), Brian To'o (Samoa), Sunia Turuva (Fiji), George Williams (England).