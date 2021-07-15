Despite players coming together in the final minute of Origin 3, no charges have been laid by the NRL. It means all players will be free to back-up for their clubs this weekend.

While some will avoid backing up anyway, like Tom Trbojevic, others faced a nervous wait overnight after being placed on report during Origin 3, won by Queensland as the men from north of the border avoided a devastating series white wash.

Junior Paulo was the man with the most riding on it, given he was placed on report for a punch at the final siren as the two teams came together.

The Match Review Committee decided against charging the Eels' prop though, meaning he would be free to back up for the first game in the Queensland bubble against the Gold Coast Titans on Friday evening should Brad Arthur select him.

Paulo not being charged means Queensland second rower Felise Kaufusi also avoided a charge, the Storm player having stuck an elbow up at Paulo before the scuffle broke out. He wasn't placed on report at the time.

Interestingly, Josh Papalii also avoided a charge for late and dangerous contact on Mitchell Moses in the 53rd minute. The Queensland prop was placed on report for the shot, and could well have found himself in the sin bin had the shot slipped up any further.

With no other reports out of the game, the Match Review Committee had a relatively easy job with all players available for Round 18.