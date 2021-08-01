Venues New South Wales have reportedly flagged vaccine passports as a requirement for fans to attend live sport in 2022.

With the current COVID outbreak ripping through Sydney, and pushing other cities back into lockdown alongside it, the NRL was forced to shift its entire operation to Queensland three weeks ago.

Even that got thrown into question over the weekend, with Brisbane and the south east corner of the state entering its own lockdown.

Games were delayed by 24 hours as the NRL fought to keep its season alive.

RELATED: Revised Round 20 fixtures

With an enormous vaccination push rolling through the state however, Venues NSW Chairman Tony Shepherd has reportedly told The Daily Telegraph that it will be a must for fans to be vaccinated to attend sport in 2022.

“The rollout has been slow so this can’t be introduced until everyone has had a fair opportunity to be vaccinated,” Shepherd told the publication.

“However it’s then a case of, if you haven’t been vaccinated, you can’t come.

“If you choose not to have the jab that is your civil right in a free country but the Delta strain is extremely transmissible and we need to do something to reopen our stadiums.

“The venues will have to say you can’t attend. Simple as that. Getting crowds back to sport is important but we can’t put fans at risk."

With the COVID situation continuing to worsen in Sydney, it's unlikely the NRL will be able to return to the harbour city this season, with players likely facing an extended stint in the NRL's travelling bubble, costing the game between $12 and $15 million per month.

While the NRL have previously flagged they are in a much better position financially and won't need to make further cuts to player salaries this season, all relocated clubs are losing substantial money in terms of crowds and merchandise sales from losing home games, and must find a way to return to their own home venues permanently in 2022.

The New South Wales Government are pushing the vaccine rollout, with it now picking up pace as more supplies become available.

Sydney has been in lockdown since late June, and it will extend until at least August 28.