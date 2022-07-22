Speculation over the future of Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur continues to build, with his team falling to another loss on Thursday evening.

Pressure has built in recent times on the coach, with reports during the week suggesting he was being shopped to rival clubs.

Parramatta have also been linked to the most hotly-pursued coach in the game in Cameron Ciraldo, who was pictured having lunch with Canterbury Bulldogs officials during the week.

The Penrith Panthers' assistant has already knocked back the Wests Tigers, who eventually signed Tim Sheens and Benji Marshall in a long-term plan after reportedly offering Ciraldo a five-year deal.

But the pressure on Arthur will be going nowhere after a heavy defeat at the hands of the Broncos, which saw the Eels fall behind 30 points to 10 at one stage in ordinary conditions at CommBank Stadium in the heart of Parramatta.

Arthur said post-game however that there were no excuses, and the club's preparation for the game wasn't any different despite the speculation which followed both he and the club around this week.

"We prepared the same as we do every other week," he said.

"(Distractions) didn't play a part (in the loss).

"Once we get out there, in that 80 minutes, it doesn't matter what has happened during the week.

"There are no excuses."

The Eels bombed plenty of opportunities to come back into the game, playing a brand of football which looked clunky at times.

The top-four hopeful now sit in sixth spot, two points behind the fourth-placed Broncos, however, with a for and against of only 14, a win for the South Sydney Rabbitohs over the Melbourne Storm later in the week would see them fall to seventh, while a win for the Manly Sea Eagles this evening would mean they are just two points ahead of eighth, with teams outside the eight likely to be sitting just four points back by the end of the weekend.

Arthur said the club can't worry about where they are finishing though, provided they are in the top eight.

"We can't be worrying about where we're finishing," he said.

"We've got to worry about each week."

In what could only be described as a major problem - and an ongoing one for the Eels - the club are suffering yet another fadeout in the second half of the season, having lost three of their last six since having a bye in Round 13.

Their run home is a difficult one too, with games against the Panthers, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Broncos and Storm in the last six weeks putting their finals participation in serious doubt.