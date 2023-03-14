Nicho Hynes won't face the Canberra Raiders this weekend, but the Cronulla Sharks' marquee man is nearing a return from a frustrating calf injury.

The halfback picked up a calf issue in the club's second trial match, however a one-week injury has now blown out to three matches missed for the Sharks.

While they lost in the season opener against South Sydney, the understrength Cronulla outfit avenged the loss against Parramatta, spoiling Mitchell Moses' 200th NRL game.

Braydon Trindall will again wear the No. 7 jersey this weekend, however it appears it could be the last time he dons it for a while, at least if Nicho's return date is anything to go by.

“It's (calf) going good. I had a good run on Saturday and yesterday I got moving again,'' Hynes told The Daily Telegraph.

“I'm just waiting for the medical team to say lets go. It's just one of those ones that you need to be very careful with the spot it's in.”

“I've had to get the kilometres right per week, so that when it comes to game day I'm ready to go. The GPS data is showing that it's on the right track.”

“I was hoping this week, but I'll be ready to go next week I reckon.''

The news leaves St George Illawarra to shake in their boots, set to host Cronulla in their Round 4 local derby, and pit two of the best players of 2022 against each other in Ben Hunt and Nicho Hynes.

The Dally M medallist will continue to be monitored over the next days, and will almost be certainly named in Craig Fitzgibbon's 22-man squad next Tuesday, just 48 hours after their clash against Canberra.