Cronulla Sharks' halfback Nicho Hynes is in doubt for his club's season opener against the South Sydney Rabbitohs after picking up a calf complaint.
Hynes played a starring role in the Indigenous All Stars win over their Maori counterparts before playing the first-half of the Sharks' second trial match, a 36-16 victory over Canterbury.
While the former Storm utility picked up two try-assists in the first-half against the Bulldogs and seemingly picked up where he left off last season, the 26-year-old sustained a calf complaint at training and is racing the clock to face Souths.
It's somewhat of a grudge match after the Rabbitohs sent the Sharks home in straight sets last finals series after a 38-12 drubbing in their semi-final bout.
Social media went into a frenzy on Saturday morning after rumours broke out of a two month spell on the sidelines for Hynes, however The Daily Telegraph are reporting that Cronulla officials are confident their No. 7 will face the Bunnies.
Hynes' absence would open the door for a two-way shootout between Connor Tracey and Braydon Trindall for the halfback role.
The halfback will be re-assessed on Monday morning by club officials, however is expected to be named on Tuesday afternoon regardless of the fitness test.
