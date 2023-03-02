The Cronulla Sharks look set to be without their superstar halfback Nicho Hynes for longer than just the opening round due to his calf injury.

Hynes wasn't named by Craig Fitzgibbon on Tuesday afternoon, with the Dally M medallist suffering a minor calf issue in their second trial match against the Bulldogs.

Braydon Trindall has been named in the No. 7 jersey for this weekend's clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, however it appears the Indigenous All Stars will don the starting jersey for anger than a week.

Originally considered a strain, Fox League's James Hooper reports that the injury is worse than first reported.

“I think it will be longer than this week certainly,” Hooper said on NRL360.

“The talk around the Shire is that he has torn his calf, as you blokes will know, they are tricky injuries.

“You need to start running but you need to make sure you don't push things too hard, because if you aggravate it, it can become a long-term thing.

“I think Nicho at this point in time, given the season is only just beginning, the Sharks take the smart approach, they have Braydon Trindall who is a more than capable deputy.

“It is a massive out.”

It's a monumental loss for the Sharks as they aim to reach the top four in consecutive seasons, and move past the straight-sets exit that ended their 2022 campaign.