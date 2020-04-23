Although there hasn’t been an Steeden kicked or passed since March 22nd, Rugby League news just doesn’t stop.

Over the past fortnight we’ve heard every update from Project Apollo that had lead us to a May 28th return. We’ve also had constant comments from players for and against the resumption of the competition.

That said, by far the biggest news of the season broke earlier this week when Todd Greenberg stood down as NRL Ceo following pressure from clubs and more importantly broadcasting interests.

Every single news organisation has covered this story to absolute death so we won’t go through each point of the former head honcho’s resignation, but one publication went way too far in their “reporting”.

Of course the newspaper in question is the Dally Telegraph.

Usually we tend to save these News Watch segments for incorrect reporting, or opinions that we consider to be downright ridiculous but for this massive overstep we’re making a rare exception.

For those who missed Tuesday’s Daily Telegraph front page, the headline “LAST DRINKS FOR TODD” were plastered across the majority of the page in unmissable, bold text.

Disgustingly the photo attached was a photo of Todd Greenberg enjoying a quiet beer in the “comfort” of his own house.

Below this headline and photo is an inset of the former NRL CEO captioned “Greenberg with a white towel as he cooks at home after being stood down on Monday”.

COOKS AT HOME!!!

Not only did the photo add absolutely nothing to the accompanying piece, but the photos was taken of Greenberg whilst he was cooking dinner in his own home.

The photos were obviously taken from outside the house of a man who lost his job after four years in charge of the greatest game of all.

Say whatever you like re Greenberg’s reign as NRL CEO, but this is a disgusting tactic and huge invasion of privacy.

I reached out to multiple Twitter accounts including “Editor at large” Phil Rothfield, “Digital Sports Editor” Adam Mobbs and “Editor, Daily Telegraph” Ben English for a response.

Serial block artist Rothfield held true to form, whilst Adam Mobbs to his credit did respond stating he was on annual leave. When asked about his thoughts on the invasive photos, he failed to reply.

I am still yet to hear back from Ben English, who has been tagged in numerous similar comments asking for comment.

Truthfully you probably won’t catch me crying too many tears for Todd Greenberg. I really liked his No Fault Stand Down policy which spared the game untold embarrassment and controversy.

Without the implementation of the ruling, players facing criminal charges would have had their charges and court dates mentioned in every single bulletin.

Jack de Belin, despite his play on field, would be mentioned for his off field charges every time the Dragons took to the field.

I know there were plenty against the ruling but I think it is what Greenberg should best be remembered for. He put himself in a position to cop flack to save the game’s reputation.

Outside of this, I don’t really have an opinion one way or another. I’m not happy he’s gone, his stay in the top job hardly affected me in a negative way, but outside of that I can’t really go into too much detail of his accomplishments either.

That said, regardless of how you feel re his stint in the top job, no one should have photographers camped outside their house, snapping photos through windows, especially whilst cooking dinner and having a beer.

The Telegraph will argue that it’s a public interest story.

Absolutely! Why not print one of the 2,500 photos of Greenberg from official functions, or even him standing outside on the way home following his standing down?

Why did it have to be, with a white towel, in his home!?

I can’t imagine Jonathan Ng, the man responsible for the photo as per a Telegraph caption online, would want someone snapping photos as he walks around his kitchen tonight.

We’re not even going to go into the ridiculous agenda by Telegraph and Fox Sports contributors Rothfield and Kent, amongst others, that helped lead to the decision.

I don’t blame Greenberg for standing down AT ALL.

No way in the world any title or pay cheque could make it worth while to have two 50 + year olds sit behind comically large microphones and spout ridiculous and often misguided opinions about me every night of the week on national television.

That though, to their credit, is fair game. Standing outside a man’s house and snapping him having a quiet beer, is not.

Now seeing as the Telegraph lot are so very forthcoming in their opinions, I’m more than happy to offer up mine.

Phil Rothfield and Paul Kent are doing FAR more damage to the reputation of Rugby League from behind their keyboards and podcast mics than Greenberg could any time.

If Mr Ng wants to take photos of me with my blue (could be purple, I’m colourblind) towel tonight, my DM’s are open, I’m sure we can set up a time.

Absolutely pathetic!