Newcastle Knights' prop Millie Boyle could be on the move in the NRLW, despite moving to the Hunter alongside fiancee Adam Elliott, who also joined the club in the off-season.

Boyle was a magnet for success in 2022, winning the joint-Dally M alongside Emma Tonegato following the first competition of the year whilst playing at the Broncos, before moving to Newcastle for the late season competition, and lifting the NRLW trophy at seasons end.

Elliott spent just a single season in Canberra, where Boyle's father played, before moving to the Knights to be closer to his now-fiancee.

The dual-signings came prior to the news that the Canberra Raiders would receive their own NRLW side in 2023.

However, in a shock twist, The Newcastle Herald is reporting that Boyle is being eyed by the Sydney Roosters for the upcoming season, tying the competition's best front-rower with the two premier centres in the competition, Isabelle Kelly and Jessica Sergis.

The 24-year-old lives in Newcastle full-time now with partner Elliott, adding more shock value to the news as salary cap sombrero jokes are sure to ensue.

No NRLW players are permitted to sign anywhere for 2023 as of yet, with the entire competition currently off-contract, however they will be permitted when the designated transfer window opens within the next month.

Players will now be free to sign multi-year contracts with club after the NRL and RLPA came to an understanding last month, setting out the salary cap through to the end of 2027.

It's set to be another busy season for Boyle, who is taking up a Channel Nine commentary gig for both the men's and women's competitions, as well as starting her own business 'Trainer Group' in the disability support sector.