Newcastle have announced the re-signing of Connor Watson for the 2021 season, per newcastleknights.com.au.

The 24-year-old played just five games in 2020, scoring one try, and will feature in his sixth season of NRL next year.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

ADVERTISEMENT

After confirming the new contract, Watson said there isn’t a club he’d rather be with.

“It was an easy decision to re-sign,” he said.

“I feel like there’s nowhere else I’d rather be. We are building something special here and I’m looking forward to being part of that.”

Watson battled injuries this season, with the club rewarding his perseverance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Getting injured and not having a deal locked up for next year was pretty scary but I’m grateful the Club are putting their faith in me and have re-signed me,” Watson said.

“I want to thank the supporters and Club for making the last three years so enjoyable and I’m excited to continue building and hopefully bring a premiership to Newcastle.”