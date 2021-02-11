Newcastle second-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon is set to mis the start of the 2021 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

According to WWOS, the Knights had originally hoped the 26-year-old’s recovery would only require steady rehabilitation after suffering the injury at training last week.

Knights second-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon has scored eight tries in his past eight games at McDonald Jones Stadium!#NRLKnightsRoosters#NRL pic.twitter.com/M3bdaI1vdc — NRL (@NRL) June 9, 2018

After persistent niggling and complaints, Fitzgibbon sought out the club’s medical staff, who have since placed their star back-rower into surgery.

Fitzgibbon is now set to miss the opening month of the season, with the Knights scheduled to face the Bulldogs, Warriors, Tigers and Dragons in their opening four rounds.

Fitzgibbon has played 79 games for the Knights since making his debut with the club in 2015, scoring 24 tries.