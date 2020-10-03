Newcastle veteran Mitchell Pearce looks set to sign an extension with the Knights after a promising 2020 season.

Pearce ranks as one of the NRL’s top six half’s for the year, recording 16 try assists and 14 linebreak assists after being recruited to lead the Knights into a top-eight finish.

Newcastle are now preparing to face South Sydney on Sunday in a must-win elimination final, with Pearce leading from the front.

The Australian’s Brent Read revealed that both Pearce and the Knights are on the same wavelength when it comes to the future.

“I had a chat with Pearcey this week actually,” Read said on Triple M.

“He has spoken about extending his contract. He enters the final year on November 1.

“He’s eligible to talk to other clubs actively from November 1. There was some talk they would try extend it but they put those talks off until these big games are out of the way.

“He’ll sit down with the club at the end of the season but he’s pretty confident. He said both he and the club know the direction they want to go in and he thinks it will be knocked over pretty easily once the season is over.

“It still looks like they’ll extend him out.”