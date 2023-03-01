The Newcastle Knights have officially slammed the door on a potential release for Dominic Young this season after young gun Krystian Mapapalangi suffered a long-term injury through the week.

Young finally put the transfer market whispers to rest a fortnight ago after signing a four-year deal with the Sydney Roosters beginning in 2024, a significant blow for the Knights on the eve of the season.

His impending defection quickly turned into trade talks, with the Roosters keen on luring the English international a year early while Newcastle decided they should get something in return for the outside back.

The clubs, however, failed to come to an agreement, with Newcastle's request for either Nat Butcher, Egan Butcher or Siua Wong knocked back, while the Roosters offered up Sitili Tupouniua, who the Knights rejected in return.

However, Newcastle's Krystian Mapapalangi suffered a shoulder injury through the week and is set to be sidelined for the next four months, closing the door on any potential trade this season.

While it means Knights' fans will be able to watch the winger for one more season in the red and blue, it also means the club will essentially be developing Young this season for the Roosters to slot him next season.

The club's general manager of football, Peter Parr, confirmed trade talks were over.

“He's not going anywhere,” Parr told The Daily Telegraph.

“We can't afford to let Dominic go under these circumstances.

“Krystian's injury is really unfortunate and we can't leave ourselves short for outside backs.

“The Roosters will have to wait for next season.

“Our job is to win footy games with the best available roster.”

Young has been named to face the New Zealand Warriors on Friday night as the Newcastle Knights look to start their season on the right foot.