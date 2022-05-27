Newcastle is reportedly engaged in detailed conversations with Super League giants Wigan Warriors about the prospect of luring young gun Kai Pearce-Paul south a year ahead of schedule.

While currently under contract at the DW Stadium until the cessation of the 2023 season, Pearce-Paul is sure to be seen as a required name by Matt Peet and his selection panel.

However, with the 21-year-old's reputation and physical stature already proceeding him, News Corp has reported that the Knights are said to be keen to bring the Bromley-born bruiser to the Hunter earlier than expected.

Standing at 101cms, tipping the scales at 101kgs and with an ability to play as an edge forward, as well as in the centres, Pearce-Paul has already been likened to former Chook and Dog Sonny Bill Williams by those in the know.

Yet, with the Londoner set to play a role for Shaun Wane's English outfit at the upcoming World Cup in the northern hemisphere, it appears that the Knights are keen to ink the hybrid threat early before a potential price-tag rise.

Add in the fact that the England Knights representative's manager, Iestyn Harris, has reportedly linked up with NRL kingmaker Sam Ayoub, and irrespective of where Pearce-Paul signs south of the equator, the youngster can expect to earn a substantial windfall.

Pearce-Paul is said to be the tailor-made option to replace outgoing leader Mitch Barnett next season after the inked-up 28-year-old signed on with the Warriors after eight seasons at McDonald Jones Stadium.

The imposing Cherries prospect made his Super League debut against St Helens in Round 14 of the 2020 season before enjoying a breakout 19-game campaign in 2021.

Pearce-Paul will next lace the boots when Wigan travels to face Castleford at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Saturday, June 4.