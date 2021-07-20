Former New South Wales Origin prop David Klemmer is reportedly growing unhappy in Newcastle and may be looking for a change of scenery at the end of the year.

The Knights' veteran of 170 first grade games, as well as 14 Origin games for the Blues and 19 Tests for the Kangaroos, has seemingly fallen out of favour in coach Adam O'Brien's set-up.

Coming from the bench over the past few weeks until he was given a reprieve on Saturday evening against the Storm thanks to an injury to Daniel Saifiti, Klemmer is said to be keen on another change of scenery according to The Mole on Wide World of Sports, having left his first club the Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of 2018.

Klemmer has seemingly still been somewhere near his best this season with 15 games generating 159 metres per contest to go with 11 offloads, 12 tackle busts and almost a kilometre of post-contact metres.

DAVID KLEMMER

Prop Knights 2021 SEASON AVG 159.3

All Run Metres 0.8

Tackle Breaks 0.7

Offloads

Klemmer's deal in the Hunter kicked off at the start of the 2019 season and was originally supposed to be for five seasons, meaning he would stay at the club through to the end of 2023.

However, it's understood the 27-year-old who is still in the prime of his career, is a little frustrated and more so given the Knights have just announced the re-signings of both Saifiti brothers - Jacob and David.

With the duo clearly at the front of O'Brien's sights, Klemmer could be on his way out. Reports suggest the Bulldogs may be interested in having him return, given they are currently rumoured to be heavily chasing ex-Dragons prop Paul Vaughan.

Other clubs in desperate need of a front rower could include the Dragons themselves, while the Broncos could certainly use some experience up front, although it's not known whether either club would be interested in the veteran should he seek a release from the Knights at season's end.