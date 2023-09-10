The Newcastle Knights and Canberra Raiders will put their seasons on the line during Sunday afternoon's elimination final, with a clear favourite heading into the contest.

The game, to be played in Newcastle, will see a third straight sell out for the Knights who stormed into the finals on the back of nine straight wins to end the season.

Adam O'Brien's side, who at one side looked like they'd be looking for a new coach and a bottom four finish, turned their form around in dramatic fashion through the second half of the season.

The Raiders, on the other hand, at one point battling for a top four spot, fell right away and, finishing the season with a horror negative for and against record, required a result to go their way in the final round to sneak into the finals, finishing eighth.

This will be the first time the Knights and Raiders have met in a finals match, but there is a clear favourite to take home the chocolates and advance to what will be a Week 2 semi-final across the ditch with the New Zealand Warriors.

Here is how the Zero Tackle team see Sunday's elimination final playing out.

Jack Blyth: Knights

On paper and form, this game is shaping as a blowout, however there is more to Ricky's Raiders than meets the eye, a gritty outfit that could frustrate Newcastle.

The Knights are 2-0 over the Green Machine in 2023 and currently riding nine consecutive wins into the finals, largely thanks to the competition's form back three in Kalyn Ponga, Greg Marzhew and Dom Young.

Despite Stuart having the best finals win percentage of any coach in the postseason, a Sunday afternoon in Newcastle, their first home final in a couple decades, the script is written for a strong Knights win in front of their diehard fans.

Don't be surprised to see the entire back three trio to get their names on the scoresheet.

Ethan Lee Chalk: Knights

Unlike the other games, Sunday's clash can be expected to be very one-sided.

The Raiders have struggled towards the backend of the season and will be without star forwards Corey Horsburgh and Josh Papalii, as well as Sebastian Kris, who polled the second-most votes for the Meninga Medal.

Considering the game is at home, expect the Knights to blow them out of the water and win by at least 13+ points with tries to Dominic Young, Bradman Best and Greg Marzhew.

Dan Nichols: Knights

With the greatest respect to Canberra, this could be anything.

Newcastle are red hot right now while Canberra snuck into the finals by default. The fans will be swinging from the rafters to pack this place out.

Newcastle 13+ is my tip of the weekend.

Scott Pryde: Knights

This should be one-way traffic.

The Raiders are lucky to have qualified for the finals, but it's tough beyond words to see them extending their run any further into September.

Ultimately, there is a reason this side have finished with a for and against of beyond negative 100, and when the whips are cracking, mixing it with the top sides will be near on impossible, made even tougher with an injury to Josh Papalii, and the suspension of Corey Horsburgh in the middle.

Newcastle may not be considered in the same breath as the 'top' teams in this competition, but their form line makes them a danger for any side to play, and I expect them to rack up a convincing victory in front of their home fans here.