The final game during the first week of the NRL finals will see the second elimination final, with the red-hot Newcastle Knights to clash with the Canberra Raiders in the Hunter.

This is Zero Tackle's guide to the match, including how to watch it online and on TV so you won't miss a moment of the action.

Kick-off is set for 7:50pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 10, with the Knights earning hosting rights to the match, which will be played at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

The road to the finals

The Knights have won nine games on the trot heading into the finals, rescuing themselves from a position where they looked unlikely to feature in the finals, to one where they host an elimination final.

The Raiders, meanwhile, snuck into the finals despite finishing the season with a negative for and against. Gritty for the most part, the Raiders found a way of peeling off wins when it seemed impossible and wound up in eighth spot despite at one stage looking primed for a top four finish.

How to watch the Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders on TV

The game will be broadcast by both Channel 9 and Fox Sports.

The coverage on Channel 9 is on free to air TV and is available at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition or 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

In some markets, you may need to tune into secondary channel 9 Gem to access the game. We recommend checking your local electronic guides.

If you would prefer to watch on Foxtel, then the game will be shown live on Fox League, which can be found at Channel 502 provided you have an active subscription with the sports package.

Coverage commences at 3pm (AEST) on both networks.

How to live stream the Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders online

Both channels will also have a live stream of the game online.

Channel 9's coverage will be available at 9Now, which is free to use provided you sign up with a valid email address.

Foxtel will live stream their coverage through Kayo Sports, or, for those already with a TV subscription, the Foxtel App is included in most subscriptions.

Key game information: Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders, NRL elimination final

Kick-off: 4:05pm, Saturday, September 10

Venue: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

TV: Fox Sports, Channel 9

Online: Kayo Sports, Foxtel App, 9 Now

Betting: Knights $1.18, Raiders $4.80

Referee: Ashley Klein

Overall record: Played 56, Raiders 29, Knights 25, Drawn 2

Record in finals: Never played

Team lists

Newcastle Knights

1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Adam Elliott

Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Daniel Saifiti 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Mat Croker

Reserves: 18. Adam Clune 20. Dylan Lucas

Canberra Raiders

1. Jordan Rapana 2. James Schiller 3. Jack Wighton 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Nick Cotric 6. Matt Frawley 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Ata Mariota 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Hohepa Puru

Interchange: 14. Tom Starling 15. Emre Guler 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Trey Mooney

Reserves: 18. Jarrod Croker 19. Albert Hopoate

