The Newcastle Knights have reached a membership record, totalling over 24,000 members for the upcoming season.

Renowned as one of the most loyal bases in the competition, the Knights have reached 24,179 members for the 2024 season, a massive improvement since 2010, when their membership members stood at under 5,000 individuals.

The Knights are coming off a finals berth last year and sold out three consecutive matches - the first time in the club's history.

The Newcastle Knights NRLW team also play a vital role in growing the numbers, having won back-to-back premierships in 2022 and 2023.

In breaking the record, the Knights have announced Reflection Holidays Parks - the largest holiday park company in New South Wales - as their 2024 Membership partner.

“Knights members and supporters have long been regarded as the envy of the league," said Mr Chapman, Reflections Holiday Parks Chief Marketing Officer.

“The bonus is they live and play in many of the special spots our 40 parks are located.

“Reflections and the Knights share a mutual love for the community, for first nations culture and for regional NSW, so it wasn't hard to see the value.

“We have some big plans for the Reflections brand and can't wait to add further value to the Knights supporter experience through this relationship.”