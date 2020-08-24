While the Knights secured a third straight victory following their win over the Cowboys, their weekend has been marred by the fears Blake Green’s season looks over, per nrl.com.

Green limped iff the field in Newcastle’s12-0 win over North Queensland on Sunday, with the five-eighth suspected to have sustained an a torn ACL.

Coach Adam O’Brien said that while nothing had been diagnosed, the news doesn’t look good for the Knights veteran.

“I can’t confirm it obviously – I’m not a doctor but it’s not looking good,” O’Brien said.

“He’s shattered … I felt like crying with him. I’m getting used to it now though, having to do it a few times this year.

“It’s not a normal win down there [in the dressing room] for them. It’s pretty sombre.”

While his season looks finished, O’Brien added that Green still has plenty to achieve with the Knights.

“What he’s done for us straight away, and he’s certainly had a great season what he did with the Warriors, he had an impact with us,” he said.

“I definitely think he can overcome this. Andrew McCullough is in the same boat. He was outstanding for us so both of those guys, if they choose to go that way, certainly offer a lot.”

Green signed with the Knights for the 2020 season and hopes to gain an extension into next season.

The Knights will look to move into the top four with our Green, with just two top-eight sides to come in their run home with the Sharks and Roosters featuring in their road ahead.

Newcastle will face New Zealand this Saturday at Scully Park, Tamworth.