Star front-rower Addin Fonua-Blake has been stood down by the New Zealand Warriors ahead of their Indigenous Round match against The Dolphins on Sunday.
In a club statement on Thursday afternoon, the club confirmed that Fonua-Blake was stood down following a breach of club standards.
Following their victory against the Panthers last week in Magic Round, the star prop removed himself from the dressing room and was nowhere to be seen for Andrew Webster's post-match speech or team song.
“This doesn't meet our standards and Addin accepts full responsibility for his behaviour,” coach Andrew Webster said.
The club has yet to confirm who will replace Addin Fonua-Blake on the team sheet for Sunday's match. However, Paul Roache will likely return to the team after being relegated from last week's team on Tuesday.
Chanel Harris-Tavita, Zyon Maiu'u, Edward Kosi and Moala Graham-Taufa are other options due to being named in the reserves in the 22-man squad.