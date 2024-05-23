Star front-rower Addin Fonua-Blake has been stood down by the New Zealand Warriors ahead of their Indigenous Round match against The Dolphins on Sunday.

In a club statement on Thursday afternoon, the club confirmed that Fonua-Blake was stood down following a breach of club standards.

Following their victory against the Panthers last week in Magic Round, the star prop removed himself from the dressing room and was nowhere to be seen for Andrew Webster's post-match speech or team song.