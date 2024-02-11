The New Zealand Warriors have introduced Maxigesic® - a pain relief brand - as the latest sponsor for the next two seasons.

The partnership between the two parties will see all five Warriors clubs wear the Maxigesic® on the front of their playing shorts for 2024 and 2025. This includes teams in the NRL, NSW Cup, Jersey Flegg Cup, SG Ball Cup and Harold Matthews Cup competitions.

Having Maxigesic® as a partner will also see them featured in the club's 'Big Hit of the Week' feature video on social media at the end of every round.

“We've come off a watershed season in 2023 but 2024 is even bigger for us as we field an unprecedented five teams across various competitions,” said One New Zealand Warriors general manager commercial and consumer business Glenn Critchley via the club's website.

“So partnering with an innovative brand leader like Maxigesic® is critical. We're thrilled to have them on board.”

The inventor of Maxigesic®, Hartley Atkinson, also spoke on the big partnership that will see them involved with the Warriors.

Atkinson admitted that he is in full support of the club and hopes they can win their maiden NRL title in the next two seasons, while they're a sponsor.

“We're very excited to have Maxigesic® partner with the One New Zealand Warriors family and form a perfect combination for the next two seasons,” said Hartley Atkinson, chief executive of AFT Pharmaceuticals and inventor of Maxigesic®.

“We feel a real affinity with the One New Zealand Warriors and their journey.

"Having initially developed and launched Maxigesic® at home in New Zealand, we've taken on the Australian market and established Maxigesic® as the number one selling Paracetamol/Ibuprofen combination* on the other side of the Tasman, so we're fully supportive of the One New Zealand Warriors achieving their own historic milestone of winning a first NRL title.

“By bringing Maxigesic® and the One New Zealand Warriors together, we're confident that we Kiwis are going to fly, both at home and away, in the 2024 season.”

