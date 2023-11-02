Arguably one of the best props in the NRL, Addin Fonua-Blake, has reportedly requested an immediate release from the New Zealand Warriors.

The 27-year-old was the highest-paid prop in the game last season and is currently on a contract worth more than $1 million a season with three seasons remaining on his current deal.

News Corp has reported that Fonua-Blake has requested an immediate release from the New Zealand Warriors on compassionate grounds.

The publication has reported that the forward's management plans to approach the Warriors on Thursday as he requests to move back to Sydney to be closer to his parents.

While no club has yet to show interest in one of the best front-rowers in the game, the news is likely to cause a massive scramble with several clubs looking for a star forward. The Canterbury Bulldogs, St George Illawarra Dragons, and Wests Tigers will likely be the favourites to recruit him.

In what would be a massive blow for the Warriors' premiership hopes in 2024, Fonua-Blake was granted a release from his deal at Manly Sea Eagles at the end of 2020 to join the New Zealand club.

The New Zealand and Tongan international has played 12 international Tests and accumulated 159 first-grade games since his debut in 2016 - 97 for the Sea Eagles and 62 for the Warriors.