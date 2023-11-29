The New Zealand Warriors have announced they have re-signed the promising duo of Jacob Laban and Zyon Maiu'u until at least the end of the 2026 season.

The forwards were elevated to the club's Top 30 roster during last season, with Laban being named as the 18th man for the club's final regular season game against The Dolphins. Despite not playing, he would represent the New Zealand Kiwis A against Mate Ma'a Tonga A.

On the other hand, Zyon Maiu'u appeared in every single NSW Cup fixture for the club during the 2023 season. This allowed him to average 42 minutes, almost 100 metres, and 18 tackles a game while he made a total of 60 tackle breaks.

The duo initially signed with the New Zealand Warriors in 2021 and were utilised against the Wests Tigers in the pre-season trials earlier this year.

They also spent the entire 2022 season with Redcliffe in the QLD Cup after the club was based in Australia due to COVID-19.

“Jacob and Zyon were both elevated into our NRL top 30 squad during the season and have worked hard to earn their new contracts,” said One New Zealand Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden in a club statement.

“They've made huge progress since joining the club during the Covid period and provide a great example of the benefits of our pathways.”

The words from McFadden were followed by words from the club's coach, Andrew Webster, who admitted he has big expectations of the two.

“They've come off impressive seasons and definitely have what is required to succeed in the NRL,” he said.

“They were both eligible for our SG Ball Cup under-19 side this year but they showed they were more than ready to be developed at a higher level.

“Zyon did a fantastic job cementing himself in reserve grade from the start of the season while Jacob underlined his ability throughout and came close to making his NRL debut late in the campaign.

“We see big futures for both of them and it's only a matter of time before they have a taste of NRL football.”