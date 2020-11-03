Rugby league great Sonny Bill Williams is set to call time on his illustrious career after Toronto were denied readmission to to the Super League, with the New Zealand international showing no interest in playing elsewhere, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Williams was contracted with the Wolves for next year, but with the club’s and therefore his future now being tested, the 35-year-old looks destined to announce his retirement.

The Kiwi star will end his career with 123 NRL games and 12 Tests with New Zealand to his name, whilst adding a shining career in the 15-man game as a two-time World Cup winner with the All Blacks.

Williams represented both the Roosters and Bulldogs in league football and played for the Crusaders and Chiefs in union, as well as playing in France, Japan and with Toronto.

In his return to the Tricolours, Williams played just the five matches and stated he was unsure on his future following his final game with the Chooks.

“I’m not too sure at this stage, I’ve got to talk to the wife,” Williams said last month.

“These old joints are a little bit tough to get out of the starting blocks each week. We will see what happens with Toronto and if that falls through, then who knows.”

Williams underwent neck surgery this week as he prepares to fight AFL great Barry Hall this summer in what will be a stunning return to the ring.