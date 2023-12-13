The Wests Tigers are still hellbent on securing the signature of off-contract Penrith Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai.

That's the news out of Concord despite a week of upheaval at the club, who have an entirely new board after the results of an internal review were delivered to shareholders.

Interim CEO Shane Richardson has plenty of big decisions to make at a club who haven't tasted success in more than a decade, but one of them will be continuing the pursuit of Jarome Luai, although he has also already called off the chase of Addin Fonua-Blake.

Speaking on SEN Radio, Richardson revealed the club's priority - where he isn't officially scheduled to start work until the New Year - was now to land the signature of Luai.

"The first thing is, you can't put all your eggs in one basket. The Tigers have chased a lot of people without success, but the crucial thing about Jarome Luai is that I know the quality of a human being, the quality of a leader and more importantly the talent he is," Richardson said.

"Of course it's important [to sign him]. If you haven't got a strong spine, you can't win. It's as simple as that.

"We have a great young kid at fullback, Doueihi is still out. I think he is an outstanding five-eighth but he won't be back till June next year. We have brought in Bud Sullivan who has to prove himself in that half role.

"But to bring in a Luai makes that spine look special. At the end of the day, you do your best, make your offers, and hopefully it comes along. I would have Jarome Luai in that club tomorrow and I'll be doing everything I can to bring him to the club. He is the most important part."

Luai, who is off-contract at the end of 2024, reportedly wanted to make a decision on his future before he returned to pre-season training last week, but it now appears that hasn't happened.

It was understood he was leaning towards an exit from the Panthers, however, the Tigers were believed to have left negotiating in now axed CEO Justin Pascoe's hands.

It's unclear exactly what the board changes will mean for the Tigers' pursuit of Luai, although the ace up the sleeve may still be that Benji Marshall - who has met with Luai personally - is in charge for 2024 and beyond.

The Panthers still haven't given up on retaining Luai, and despite previously presenting a "take it or leave it" offer that was reported to be $850,000 per year over two seasons, are now understood to have increased their offer for the New South Wales State of Origin five-eighth.

The Tigers are still believed to have blown the three-time defendig premiers out of the water though, offering more than $1.1 million per year over a four-year period.